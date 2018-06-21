  • Face scan for international passengers at Orlando International

    By: Field Sutton , Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - All international travelers traveling through Orlando International Airport will have their faces scanned effective Thursday.

    Eyewitness News first reported in April how the airport was testing the facial-recognition screening. Now it will be implemented for every international passenger.

    Orlando is the first airport in the U.S. to do facial recognition for all international passengers, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

    In April, the airport authority board voted to bring the technology to the airport for international travelers.

    Officials with the airport said they hope to use the technology to help move international travelers through customs faster.

    The cameras are supposed to match the passenger's face that is in a prebuilt database. As long as the photos match, the passenger can board.

