  • Facial recognition underway for every international traveler at Orlando International

    ORLANDO, Fla. - All international travelers traveling through Orlando International Airport will have their faces scanned.

    Eyewitness News first reported in April how the airport was testing the facial-recognition screening. Now it will be implemented for every international passenger.

    Orlando is the first airport in the U.S. to do the facial recognition for all international passengers, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

    In April, the airport authority board voted to bring the technology to the airport for international travelers.

    Officials with the airport said they hope to use the technology to help move international travelers through customs faster.

