Failed moon lander to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere on Thursday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA says a moon lander that was launched from Florida’s Space Coast will reenter Earth’s atmosphere Thursday and burn up.

Officials from NASA and Astrobotic Technology will hold a news briefing on Thursday to talk about the fate of the Peregrine lander.

United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket sent the lander into space last week.

However, just a few hours later officials announced that the lander suffered a propellant leak and would not be able to make it to the moon.

