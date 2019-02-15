  • FAIRWINDS Broadway announces 2019-2020 Orlando lineup; includes 'A Bronx Tale,' 'Mean Girls'

    By: Christopher Boyce

    ORLANDO, Fl. - FAIRWINDS Broadway has announced eight shows for the 2019-2020 season that will be coming to the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. 

    Hits such as "Mean Girls," "Aladdin: and "A Bronx Tale" are all part of the lineup.

    Check out the full lineup below:

    • Les Misérables -- October 22 - October 27, 2019
    • Escape to Margaritaville -- November 12 - November 17, 2019
    • The Play That Goes Wrong -- December 3 - December 8, 2019
    • Aladdin -- January 22 - February 9, 2020
    • Mean Girls -- February 25 - March 1, 2020
    • Miss Saigon -- March 31 - April 5, 2020
    • A Bronx Tale -- April 28 - May 3, 2020
    • My Fair Lady -- May 26 - May 31, 2020

     

    Ticket information will be released at a later date

