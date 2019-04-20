Fake officer pulls over a real undercover officer in Florida, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Authorities said a Florida man impersonating an officer turned on the red and blue lights on his SUV while unknowingly trying to stop a car being driven by a real officer.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that 26-year-old Matthew Erris was arrested on a charge of impersonating a public officer.
Related Headlines
An arrest report said Erris turned on the red and blue lights on his SUV in Plant City, to try to stop the car in front of him.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘You told me to’: Video shows Charlotte police officer kill man following orders to drop gun
- Florida girl, 8, killed after tree falls on house during storm, investigators say
- Thieves smash glass with hammers, steal $340K in jewelry at Florida Mall, deputies say
- School spelled ‘scohol’ outside of new Florida school
The driver was an undercover Hillsborough County sheriff's detective in an unmarked car. He didn't pull over. Instead, he called dispatchers to alert other deputies, who later stopped Erris.
Erris admitted he had installed the lights and used them to get through heavy traffic.
Jail records did not list an attorney for Erris.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
___
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}