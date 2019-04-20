  • Fake officer pulls over a real undercover officer in Florida, police say

    PLANT CITY, Fla. - Authorities said a Florida man impersonating an officer turned on the red and blue lights on his SUV while unknowingly trying to stop a car being driven by a real officer.

    The Tampa Bay Times reported that 26-year-old Matthew Erris was arrested on a charge of impersonating a public officer.

    An arrest report said Erris turned on the red and blue lights on his SUV in Plant City, to try to stop the car in front of him.

    The driver was an undercover Hillsborough County sheriff's detective in an unmarked car. He didn't pull over. Instead, he called dispatchers to alert other deputies, who later stopped Erris.

    Erris admitted he had installed the lights and used them to get through heavy traffic.

    Jail records did not list an attorney for Erris.

    Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

