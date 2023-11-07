Fall is in the air in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Meteorologist Brian Shields said Tuesday will be “really nice.”
Central Florida will see a cool start with partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday night, some fog will form across parts of Central Florida.
Tomorrow, the warm days will stay around through the weekend.
Early next week, temperatures will dip a little, and it will be a touch cooler with a front moving in, seeing highs in the 70s.
