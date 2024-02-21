Families left homeless after fire destroys two mobile homes in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — The Red Cross is helping two local families after their homes were destroyed in a fire.

First responders in Brevard County sprang into action after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on West King Street in Cocoa.

Firefighters said the fire destroyed two mobile homes.

Crews with Brevard County Fire Rescue, Cocoa Fire Department, Rockledge Fire Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the fire.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The cause is still unknown.

