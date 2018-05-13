0 Families of fallen Central Florida law enforcement officers gather in D.C. for candlelight vigil

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Four Central Florida law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty last year will be honored during an event in the nation’s capital Sunday evening.

There was a profound and painful silence before a respectful salute during a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery earlier in the day, one of many opportunities to remember those law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty this year.

Among those attending is the family of fallen Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, who arrived in the capital with a group from the department.

At Arlington National Cemetery, Joint Wreath Laying Ceremony with @OrangeCoSheriff & @kissimmeepolice honoring Central Florida fallen heroes OPD Lt. Clayton, OCSO Deputy First Class Normal Lewis, KPD Sgt. Sam Howard and KPD Officer Matthew Baxter. pic.twitter.com/cPMWgIteRh — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 13, 2018

OPD team welcomed by everyone, including @ChiefJohnMina And @orlandomayor at the @policeunitytour Arrival Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.



OPD team rode in memory of Lt. Debra Clayton. EOW: 1/9/2017#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/y62zgrIEDf — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 12, 2018

Orange County Deputy 1st Class Norman Lewis, who died in a traffic accident, will also be honored.

The families of Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Richard “Sam” Howard are also attending the memorial, who were gunned down in August 2017.

Honor Guard greets the families of Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard on their arrival in Washington DC for #PoliceWeek2018 pic.twitter.com/GCMwmjBYjp — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) May 12, 2018

Channel 9's Racquel Asa spoke with Baxter's widow, Sadia Baxter, in April about her recovery process.

Juggling three girls and a career in law enforcement, she is a single mom not by choice but by tragedy.

“Every time I look at my girls, it’s a reminder of the kind of man he was and the kind of father he was,” Sadia said in April.

Their names, among dozens of others, will be read aloud to a candlelit crowd of thousands in the capital as part of the annual gathering in D.C. to honor fallen heroes.

The names of the four fallen law enforcement officers are now etched into the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

Watch the candlelight vigil live on WFTV.com at 8 p.m.

