  • Families of fallen Central Florida law enforcement officers gather in D.C. for candlelight vigil

    By: Megan Cruz

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - Four Central Florida law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty last year will be honored during an event in the nation’s capital Sunday evening. 

    There was a profound and painful silence before a respectful salute during a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery earlier in the day, one of many opportunities to remember those law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty this year. 

    Among those attending is the family of fallen Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, who arrived in the capital with a group from the department. 

    Orange County Deputy 1st Class Norman Lewis, who died in a traffic accident, will also be honored. 

    The families of Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Richard “Sam” Howard are also attending the memorial, who were gunned down in August 2017.

    Channel 9's Racquel Asa spoke with Baxter's widow, Sadia Baxter, in April about her recovery process.

    Juggling three girls and a career in law enforcement, she is a single mom not by choice but by tragedy. 

    “Every time I look at my girls, it’s a reminder of the kind of man he was and the kind of father he was,” Sadia said in April. 

    Their names, among dozens of others, will be read aloud to a candlelit crowd of thousands in the capital as part of the annual gathering in D.C. to honor fallen heroes. 

    The names of the four fallen law enforcement officers are now etched into the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

    Watch the candlelight vigil live on WFTV.com at 8 p.m.

