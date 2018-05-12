  • Families of fallen Central Florida law enforcement officers gather in D.C.

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - Families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty are assembled for a national memorial service in Washington, D.C., Saturday. 

    Among those attending is the family of fallen Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, who arrived in the capital with a group from the department. 

    Her name will be engraved into the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial. 

    Orange County Deputy 1st Class Norman Lewis, who died in a traffic accident, will also be honored. 

    Photos: National Law Enforcement Memorial Police Unity Tour

    The families of Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Richard “Sam” Howard are also attending the memorial, who were gunned down in August 2017.
     

    Channel 9's Racquel Asa spoke with Baxter's widow, Sadia Baxter, in April about her recovery process.

    Juggling three girls and a career in law enforcement, she is a single mom not by choice but by tragedy. 

    Photos: Days of Remembrance memorial for fallen officers

    “Every time I look at them, it’s a reminder of the kind of man he was and the kind of father he was,” Sadia said. 

    WATCH: Sadia Baxter has message for those who reached out after her husband was killed

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Families of fallen Central Florida law enforcement officers gather in D.C.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida has most Takata-airbag-related injuries, deaths in country, data shows

  • Headline Goes Here

    Three face first-degree murder charges in death of Orlando man

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sorry, mom... it's raining Mother's Day weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother's Day 2018: Which restaurants offer moms deals or freebies?