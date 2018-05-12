Families of fallen Central Florida law enforcement officers gather in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty are assembled for a national memorial service in Washington, D.C., Saturday.
Among those attending is the family of fallen Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, who arrived in the capital with a group from the department.
OPD team welcomed by everyone, including @ChiefJohnMina And @orlandomayor at the @policeunitytour Arrival Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 12, 2018
OPD team rode in memory of Lt. Debra Clayton. EOW: 1/9/2017#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/y62zgrIEDf
More from the @policeunitytour Arrival Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 12, 2018
Our 14-member OPD team rode in memory of Lt. Debra Clayton. And there were many others who rode to honor her, including @UCFPolice DC Metzger. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/WHJdsoMUrw
Her name will be engraved into the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial.
Orange County Deputy 1st Class Norman Lewis, who died in a traffic accident, will also be honored.
The families of Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Richard “Sam” Howard are also attending the memorial, who were gunned down in August 2017.
Honor Guard greets the families of Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard on their arrival in Washington DC for #PoliceWeek2018 pic.twitter.com/GCMwmjBYjp— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) May 12, 2018
Channel 9's Racquel Asa spoke with Baxter's widow, Sadia Baxter, in April about her recovery process.
Juggling three girls and a career in law enforcement, she is a single mom not by choice but by tragedy.
“Every time I look at them, it’s a reminder of the kind of man he was and the kind of father he was,” Sadia said.
