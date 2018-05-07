0 Family displaced after College Park home catches fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando family was displaced after their house caught fire Sunday afternoon, firefighters said.

The fire broke out in the garage of the 80-year-old home on Edgewater Drive just north of Colonial Drive around 5:20 p.m.

“Fortunately, units were able to get on scene, get a quick knockdown of the fire to prevent it from extending to the house, and everybody was able to get out ahead of time,” said Walter Lewis, district chief.

Firefighters said two people and a dog were inside when the fire started.

Lewis had strong words for a driver who he said ignored road blocks and drove right through the scene.

That car, described as a gold Toyota corolla, ran over a fire hose, injuring a firefighter who was using it to hook into a hydrant.

“Without him doing that we would have not had enough water to stop the fire, so it may have burned down the whole house just from that simple action, driving through the fire scene,” said Lewis.

“It’s enough that we have the fire to contend with but we don't need to worry about wayward cars or people trying to drive through our fire scenes,” he added.

Officials deemed the fire damage to the house too extensive for it to be lived in currently.

