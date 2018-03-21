  • Family displaced after townhome catches fire in Osceola County

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A family was forced out of their townhome in Osceola County after it was damaged by a fire late Tuesday night.

     

    Firefighters worked on extinguishing the flames on the first and second floor of the home on

    Royal Palm Drive and Simpson Road.

     

    A mother of three who lived next door said there was smoke and water damage at her home.

     

    The woman, who did not want to be identified, was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.

     

    When she returned to her home, she learned the fire started next door.

     

    Raw video: Osceola county townhome fire

     

    "We were the last people. We were asleep. We didn't know what was going on. So, when I saw people just banging back and forth, I rushed out, and when I opened the door, the smoke was all over. Then, I started trying to get the kids out," she said.

     

    The cause of the fire has not been determined.

