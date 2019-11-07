Family, friends gather to honor Orlando man who died after shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - The community came out to honor a man who was shot and killed Monday evening.
Family and friends gathered at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday evening to remember Gerald Petit.
A church camera captured Petit's final moments as he fell after being shot.
Friends believe Petit wasn't the intended target of the shooting.
"It's over something, probably mistaken identity," said Ameer Davis, co-founder of Stop The Violence.
Davis' group works within the community to stop shootings from happening, but Davis admits it's a struggle.
"No one is supporting," Davis said. "We invited victims families (and) nobody showed up. It's a lot, getting people to talk about what they see.
Police have not yet made any arrests in the case.
