Family, friends gather to remember Mount Dora man killed in hit-and-run crash

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Family and friends of 21-year-old Demossi Weaver, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week, came together Saturday morning to pay their respects.
This gathering comes as Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to search for the driver who killed Weaver on May 17.
Loved ones gathered at the First Baptist Church in Mount Dora to celebrate Weaver’s life as they continue to desperately search for answers to find his killer.
Weaver was found dead on Old Highway 441 near Orange Blossom Trail after he was struck by a pickup truck.
Troopers said they located the truck a few days later, but there is still no word on who was driving at the time.
Weaver's family is desperate for answers and said they want justice for whoever hit him and left him to die.
They said Weaver was a straight A student attending college and was close to the people he loved.
