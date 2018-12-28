0 Family gives emotional plea to find therapy dogs allegedly taken in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County family said someone took their two service dogs and is holding them for ransom.

They said the dogs escaped from the family's yard Wednesday in the Meadow Woods neighborhood.

Watch: FDOT: I-4 bridge with cracked pier ‘structurally sound,' to open Jan. 7

This is the first time the dogs have left this area since they've been born, family members said.

The dogs are being trained to be therapy dogs for Liliana Nieto, who had a stroke in November.

“I'm begging him to bring them back to any shelter,” Nieto said. “Seminole or Orange County or Osceola. Any shelter, please bring them back.”

Her daughter-in-law, Amanda Noonan, said Nieto has been in New York seeking medical advice.

Noonan said her brother-in-law, Edwin Jacob, let the pair out on Wednesday to use the bathroom.

“When he went to go let the dogs in, he noticed there was a hole in the yard along the fence line and that the dogs were missing,” Noonan said.

Watch: Photographer captures couple allegedly provoking alligator near Lake Apopka

The family said a neighbor told them a man picked up the dogs, and when the neighbor confronted him, he allegedly didn't want to give the dogs back.

Since then, the family has received questionable phone calls and text messages about the dogs. One even asked for ransom money before the dogs were returned.

The family said they've filed a police report and now just want their dogs, whom they consider family, back home.

The family said they also checked area shelters and did not find the dogs.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2018 Cox Media Group.