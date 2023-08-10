Family loses home to fire in Rosemont

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire ripped through a townhouse Wednesday night in Orlando’s Rosemont neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to Rosemont Green on South Lake Orlando Parkway near Mercy Drive.

The Orlando Fire Department said flames broke out on the first floor of the home and spread to the upstairs.

The family of four was not hurt but has been displaced by the fire.

South Lake Parkway fire Orlando firefighters responded to a fire on South Lake Parkway on Wednesday night. (WFTV.com News Staff)

The American Red Cross has stepped in to lend a hand.

Firefighters said they were able to protect other units in the building from damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to OFD.

