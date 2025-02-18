Family of Murdered Brevard County Man Seek Justice

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On February 17, 2024, twenty-year-old De’Shaun Stewart was gunned down in a neighbor’s yard along Ellis Drive in unincorporated Cocoa.

Today, his mother Shanova Stewart told us, “They don’t understand the pain that I go through. I rarely get sleep. I catch myself crying for no reason. I just hurt.”

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and could use the community’s help to identify a suspect.

Read: Local Pastor and ‘Prophet’ accused of not paying worker for months

Stewart’s mother believes someone out there has information that could help investigators, and she urges them to share that information even anonymously.

Stewart says her son, who was nicknamed DJ, was a standout football player at Merritt Island and Palm Bay High Schools.

Read: New charges filed against man accused of killing pedestrian during car chase

Shanova Stewart moved back to Brevard County from Georgia after her son’s death. She said she won’t leave until his murderer is behind bars. “I want to ask the person, why did they do that to me? It hurts. It hurts real bad. But I’m going to keep fighting for justice until I get it for my baby,” said Stewart.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group