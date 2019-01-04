  • Family provides lunch to firefighters for helping to save 1-year-old from Christmas Day drowning

    By: Martie Salt , Christopher Boyce

    The family of a 1-year-old boy who nearly drowned a week ago reunited for lunch with the firefighters who helped save his life. 

    Connor Hamler was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital on Christmas Day after he was found unresponsive in his family's pool off Lake Underhill Road. 

    In a 911 call that was released, a dispatcher can be heard giving instructions that helped save Connor's life. 

    While Connor's dad performed CPR, firefighters rushed to the scene to be able to transport Connor to the hospital. Connor stayed in the Intensive Care Unit before eventually being discharged after a couple of days.

    The family brought lunch to firefighters Friday, thanking them for their efforts. 

