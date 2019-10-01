0 Family still in search of answers after 10-year-old with autism was handcuffed, Baker Acted

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A family is still seeking answers after a 10-year-old with autism was handcuffed at school for an outburst and transported to a behavioral health center in 2016.

Family members said the child was restrained and handcuffed and spent hours in a mental health facility.

His family is blaming the staff at Narcoossee Elementary and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

According to a federal lawsuit, the school "was responsible for ensuring that (the child) was given medication daily, to regulate his mood, decision-making and behavioral responses because of autism."

The child's mother said she received a call from the principal one afternoon.

"He said, 'I just want to let you know that we have your son in the back of a squad car,'" the mother said. '"We need you to come, he's being taken to Park Place,' and my heart stopped."

A teacher allegedly confronted the boy because he and another boy were being too rough while playing football. The lawsuit alleges that because the 10-year-old had not been given his medication, he got upset and when staff continued to confront him, he ran. A medication log the family provided show no one signed off giving him medication that day.

Staff eventually restrained him and called an Osceola County deputy acting as a school resource officer.

"They had physical control of a 10-year-old, so obviously at that point, there's no imminent threat to him, and certainly no threat that can't be resolved by calling his parents," said attorney Kimberly Hosley.

The mother told Channel 9 that she was paying a therapist to avoid these possible incidents, but since the principal didn't set up a meeting with the therapist, they weren't allowed on campus.

The school district refused comment because of the pending litigation.

