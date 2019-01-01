  • Family, two dogs escape Orange County house fire, firefighters say

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County family fled their home after flames from a vehicle fire spread to their home early Tuesday morning, Orange County Fire Rescue officials said.

    Firefighters said when they responded to the fire just after 4 a.m. two adults and two children were outside the home on Cathy Ann Street near Ocoee. They said two dogs were also rescued.

    OCFR officials said the home is owned by a Kissimmee firefighter who was not home at the time of the blaze.

    Firefighters said they believe the fire started in a vehicle and spread to the home.

    Neighbors said they heard a loud explosion before fleeing their homes and noticing the fire next door.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News at 6:30 a.m. for updates.
     

