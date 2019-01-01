Family, two dogs escape Orange County house fire, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County family fled their home after flames from a vehicle fire spread to their home early Tuesday morning, Orange County Fire Rescue officials said.
Firefighters said when they responded to the fire just after 4 a.m. two adults and two children were outside the home on Cathy Ann Street near Ocoee. They said two dogs were also rescued.
OCFR officials said the home is owned by a Kissimmee firefighter who was not home at the time of the blaze.
Firefighters said they believe the fire started in a vehicle and spread to the home.
Neighbors said they heard a loud explosion before fleeing their homes and noticing the fire next door.
UPDATE on fire ---> 2 adults, 2 kids are ALL safe. Vehicle fire spread to the home off Cathy Ann St in Orlando. The home is owned by a Kissimmee firefighter @WFTV pic.twitter.com/RR67WMOpnd— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) January 1, 2019
Active scene off Cathy Ann St in Orlando---> Orange County fire rescue crews are still spraying the house after it caught fire @WFTV This home is close to Clarcona Ocoee Rd. pic.twitter.com/dOp8TQZKES— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) January 1, 2019
