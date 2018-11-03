0 Family wins fight for son with spina bifida to attend Riverdale Elementary School

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County family that has been fighting to get their kindergartner into a certain school received the news they’ve been waiting for.

Chance Kern was born with spina bifida and requires a catheter.

After a long legal fight, a new agreement with the school district will allow him to attend Riverdale Elementary School without a nurse.

Chance took a trip to the school Friday to enroll in kindergarten.

Photos: Chance Kern gets ready for school

It’s a much different scenario than what he was dealing with in June, when he was afraid to attend school there.

But now, he’s celebrating and it comes one month after 9 Investigates sat in on a closed-door hearing between Orange County Public Schools and his family.

Florida law allows trained, non-medical assistive personnel to help children like Chance, but the school district procedure stated that only licensed medical professionals could help, for the safety of the child.

But under the new settlement, non-medical trained personnel will be allowed after training by the family’s private nurse, allowing Chance to attend the same school as his brother and to have the same opportunities as any other student.

Chance will still have to do an individualized education plan meeting with the district.

Previous Story: No school nurse means child with spina bifida can't attend Riverdale Elementary Updated: ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County boy is set to start kindergarten next year, but what is supposed to be an exciting time for him and his family has been a battle. The family's daughter and middle son attended Riverdale Elementary School, but paperwork shows the district will not allow their incoming kindergartner because the school does not have a nurse.

