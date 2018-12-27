Fans camp out ahead of Camping World Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. - College football fans are camping outside of Camping World Stadium in preparation for Friday’s Camping World Bowl.
The bowl game between Syracuse University and West Virginia University kicks off at 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Related Headlines
Gates opened for the stadium’s RV lot at 8 a.m. and fans have been rolling in ever since.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The Jankowski family snagged the first spot outside Camping World Stadium when the gates opened.
The family is big fans of the West Virginia Mountaineers. So much so that they said they hopped in their RV on Christmas morning to drive from New Jersey to Orlando.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
"After we had our Christmas Eve dinner with the family, kids went right to bed in the camper. And, by 7 o'clock the next day, we were here in sunny Florida," Mark Jankowski said.
Orlando residents can expect some road closures due to the game. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest updates.
Beautiful day to set up camp ahead of the @CuseFootball & @WestVirginiaU game 🏉@CWStadium ---> Anyone going to the game tomorrow? @WFTV pic.twitter.com/3xvtdYpLGr— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) December 27, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}