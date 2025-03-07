Fantasy 5 ticket worth $60K sold in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth nearly $60,000 was just sold in Central Florida.

Florida Lottery officials said someone in Orange County purchased a ticket that matched all the numbers in the game’s March 6 evening draw.

Those numbers were: 7-13-17-23-26.

That top prize is worth $59,601.99.

A Quik Mart in Orlando sold the winning ticket.

The store is located at 901 West Michigan Street.

Florida Lottery officials said a Publix store in Tampa also sold a winning ticket worth the same prize amount.

