Farm Share food giveaway set for Saturday in Fruitland Park

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Some residents in Lake County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Fruitland Park.

Organizers said the giveaway will be in partnership with Community United Methodist Church.

The April 5 event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be held in the church’s parking lot, located at:

309 College Avenue, Fruitland Park, Florida 34731

The event is on a first-come, first-served basis, and will last until supplies run out.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

Farm Share event in Lake County on April 5 The event begins at 11 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park. (Farm Share)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group