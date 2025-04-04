Farm Share food giveaway set for Saturday in Fruitland Park

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Some residents in Lake County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.
Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Fruitland Park.
Organizers said the giveaway will be in partnership with Community United Methodist Church.
The April 5 event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be held in the church’s parking lot, located at:
- 309 College Avenue, Fruitland Park, Florida 34731
The event is on a first-come, first-served basis, and will last until supplies run out.
Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”
