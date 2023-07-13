Farm Share holding 2 food giveaways this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents in the Deltona area can pick up food items at no cost Friday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold a food giveaway.

Organizers said the distribution event will be hosted in conjunction with Nitty Gritty True Talk Ministries, Inc.

The July 14 event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at:

1049 East Normandy Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32725

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

The organization will also hold a free food distribution event in Mount Dora on Saturday, July 15, in conjunction with Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church.

That giveaway also starts at 10 a.m. and will be held at the church, located at:

303 East Jackson Avenue, Mt. Dora, FL 32757

Food availability at both giveaways will be on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.

The distribution events will be drive-thru style to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of everyone who participates, organizers said.

Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share also distributes food to communities throughout Florida, free of charge, through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers.

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

