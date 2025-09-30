Fat Bear Week finale begins as voters choose the chubbiest champion

ORLANDO, Fla. — The polls are open for the final round of Fat Bear Week at Katmai National Park, where voters will decide between two hefty contenders: ’32 Chunk’ and ‘Bear Number 856.’

Fat Bear Week is an annual event held from September 23-30, celebrating the brown bears of Brooks River in Alaska as they prepare for winter hibernation.

Participants vote online for the bear they believe best exemplifies the fatness necessary for survival.

This single-elimination tournament allows voters to choose their favorite bear in each matchup, with the bear receiving the most votes advancing to the next round. The ultimate winner is crowned the Fat Bear Week champion.

To participate, voters click on the photo of their chosen bear, with the bear not selected turning gray.

Voters then enter their email address to confirm their vote, which is limited to one per email.

The event aims to promote brown bear conservation and increase public interest in wildlife.

It showcases the bears’ success in gaining the weight needed to endure the long winter months.

