Fatal crash shuts down portion of I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Interstate 4 in Volusia County was partially closed on Saturday evening due to a fatal crash.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 106 in the Deltona area, reported around 10:18 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is managing the incident, but there is still no information on how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash.

This is an evolving story and will be revised as more details are received.

