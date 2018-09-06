Fatal crash shuts down portion of I-4 east in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle shut down the east lanes of Interstate 4 in Volusia County early Thursday.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened about 12:20 a.m. at the St. Johns River Bridge near mile market 107 in Deltona.
A 21-year-old man riding a Honda motorcycle was in the center lane and failed to slow down for the vehicle in front of him, troopers said.
The motorcycle driver struck the front of the car, was ejected from the motorcycle and was then hit by two other cars, troopers said.
Due to the debris on the interstate. Eastbound I-4 is expected to be shut down in the area throughout some of the morning.
Traffic is being diverted near mile marker 104.
Troopers have not identified the crash victim.
No other details have been released.
