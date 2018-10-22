Fatal crash shuts down State Road 408 west in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fatal crash shut down all the west lanes of State Road 408 in the thick of rush hour traffic Monday, according to Orlando police.
The lanes were shut down between Crystal Lake and Bumby avenues at about 4 p.m.
Police said they expect the lanes to be shut down for about an hour.
No other details were released.
UPDATE: There has been a fatal crash on the 408 Westbound between Crystal Lake and Bumby. The 408 Westbound is shut down at this time, and we expect it won't open for about an hour. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/u8wm0uF02O— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 22, 2018
