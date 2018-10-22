  • Fatal crash shuts down State Road 408 west in Orlando

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A fatal crash shut down all the west lanes of State Road 408 in the thick of rush hour traffic Monday, according to Orlando police. 

    The lanes were shut down between Crystal Lake and Bumby avenues at about 4 p.m. 

    Police said they expect the lanes to be shut down for about an hour. 

    No other details were released. 

    Stay with wftv.com for updates.  
     

