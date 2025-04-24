Fatal crash on U.S. 27 involving wrong-way driver, according to FHP

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Traveling northbound on U.S. 27 was a 2017 Toyota Corolla in the inside lane and a 2016 Jeep Renegade in the outside lane.

The front of the Charger collided with the front and right side of the Corolla.

The impact of the first collision caused the Charger to turn clockwise and strike the Jeep Renegade.

The driver of the Charger was pronounced dead on the scene.

The drivers of the Corolla and Renegade were transported with injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

