Fatal hit-and-run under investigation after bicyclist struck in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating a bicyclist who was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident early this Wednesday morning at the intersection of Eau Gallie Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

The incident occurred at 5:33 a.m. when a light-colored car struck the bicyclist, who was traveling west in the designated bicycle lane on Eau Gallie Boulevard.

According to investigators, the suspect vehicle turned west onto Eau Gallie Boulevard from Pineapple Avenue before striking the bicyclist.

Witnesses reported that the vehicle was driving erratically, swerving, and squealing its tires before the crash.

After hitting the bicyclist, the car continued west on Eau Gallie Boulevard without stopping.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

