Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down Colonial Drive

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal pedestrian crash shut down the west lanes of Colonial Drive. 

    The crash happened about 11 a.m. Sunday on Colonial Drive near Manor Drive.

    The driver stayed at the scene, troopers said. 

    The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he or she died. 

    No other details were released. 

