Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down Colonial Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal pedestrian crash shut down the west lanes of Colonial Drive.
The crash happened about 11 a.m. Sunday on Colonial Drive near Manor Drive.
The driver stayed at the scene, troopers said.
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he or she died.
No other details were released.
Here’s the vehicle, witnesses tell us, that was involved in the crash. pic.twitter.com/etzXiexDn9— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 8, 2018
More investigators have now shown up to the scene. pic.twitter.com/ARynZBbRJw— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 8, 2018
