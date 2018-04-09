0 Father of 5 shot to death near railroad tracks in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Orlando after a father of five was shot and killed, police said.

Police responded to the 600 block of West Robinson Street shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of a dead person near the railroad tracks.

Police said Mike Mells was shot and killed sometime Saturday night.

Detectives are collecting evidence at the scene.

Police said Mells was well-known in the community and did not cause trouble for anyone in the neighborhood.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for any information that could lead to an arrest in Mell's death. Call Crimeline 1-800-423-8477 for information.

No other information was released.

Some time Saturday night, Mike Mells was shot and killed on the railroad tracks at Parramore & Robinson. Mike was known to many in the community & caused no trouble in the neighborhood. Please help us keep the community safe & get justice for Mike’s five sons. Call @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/xI7ztTDKn8 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 9, 2018





On the scene of an Orlando Police Investigation. Neighbors say a body was discovered this morning. So far we haven’t heard anything from police. However the medical examiners’ office is here as well. pic.twitter.com/YrzKMf0cES — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 8, 2018

Detectives have been on the scene collecting evidence. We watched as they bagged it up and took it to their cars. pic.twitter.com/8y0QLHX2zk — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 8, 2018

This investigation is happening at Robinson and Parramore in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/LrWtX2uoxi — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 8, 2018

OPD just sent us this:

On 4/8/2018 at 10:46 a.m., OPD responded to a call of a possible deceased person found near the railroad tracks in the 600 blk of W. Robinson east of Parramore Ave. OPD is conducting a death investigation. The deceased person is a black male in his 50s. pic.twitter.com/ZpNrHXvrjK — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 8, 2018

