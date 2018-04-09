  • Father of 5 shot to death near railroad tracks in Orlando

    By: Monique Valdes , Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Orlando after a father of five was shot and killed, police said. 

    Police responded to the 600 block of West Robinson Street shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of a dead person near the railroad tracks. 

    Police said Mike Mells was shot and killed sometime Saturday night.

    Detectives are collecting evidence at the scene. 

    Police said Mells was well-known in the community and did not cause trouble for anyone in the neighborhood.

    A $5,000 reward has been offered for any information that could lead to an arrest in Mell's death. Call Crimeline 1-800-423-8477 for information.

    No other information was released.  

     


     

     

