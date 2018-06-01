0 Father of escaped Lake County inmate believes son may be searching for girlfriend

The father of an escaped Lake County inmate said he believes his son is going to see his girlfriend, Channel 9 learned.

The manhunt for Alinton John, 34, who has been at Lake Correctional Institution since 2009, began in Lake County on Thursday afternoon.

John was working on the outside grounds in the facility's motor pool shortly after 2 p.m. when he ran away, Florida Department of Corrections officials said.

Investigators said they believe John stole a 2001 silver Toyota pickup with Florida tag JHW C97.

Deputies said there is a possibility that there is a firearm in the stolen pickup, but the pickup's owner isn't certain there is one in the vehicle.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office told Channel 9 Thursday evening that it believes John is no longer in the area and could be in Orange County.

There was a Polk County K-9 unit and a DOC van in the area of John’s father’s house.

John, who was serving a 15-year prison sentence, was convicted in 2008 of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Orange County, according to FDOC records. He was scheduled to be released in 2023.

His father said the girlfriend John might be going to see is not the woman he’s accused of beating 10 years ago.

The father said John has two children with his current girlfriend and that she may have a new boyfriend.

He described his inmate son as, “having something wrong in the head, but not violent by nature.”

