    By: Megan Cruz , James Tutten , Michael Springer

    Updated:

    OAK HILL, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two juveniles suspected in the shooting of a 45-year-old father who was hosting a party for children Sunday. 

    Investigators are looking for 15-year-old James Powell and 17-year-old Sylvano Leslie II, and are expected to charge them with the attempted murder of 45-year-old Joel Tatro. 

    Deputies said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday on East Church Street in Oak Hill.

    Investigators said Tatro was shot after an altercation inside the home.

    Deputies said the teens showed up uninvited to Tatro's house while he was hosting a party for his teenage kids. 

    When Tatro asked the group to leave, one teen refused to go, investigators said. 

    During the confrontation, a gun was pulled out, and Tatro was shot in the neck.

    A neighbor across the street said she didn't hear the gunfire, but the police presence woke her up.

    “I really wasn't sure what was going on, and I wanted to know,” said neighbor Jane Andrews. “So what I did see was them evac-ing the victim over across the street.”

    WFTV reporter Megan Cruz spoke with Tatro's family, who said doctors told them the shooting has left Tatro paralyzed.

    Deputies said this shooting is not considered random and the investigation is still active.

