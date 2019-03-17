Father, son killed after house fire near Longwood, firefighters say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A father and son died in a house fire in Seminole County early Sunday morning.
Firefighters arrived before 6 a.m. at the home on Nicole Lane, in an unincorporated area of Longwood.
First responders with Seminole County Fire Department, Longwood Fire Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Offices secured the area and had the fire extinguished soon after their arrival.
Firefighters said they went inside the home under “heavy fire conditions” and found the two men inside, but both men had perished.
A woman inside the home evacuated and called 911, firefighters said.
The State Fire Marshal and Seminole County Fire Department are investigating the incident.
SCFD on scene fatal residential fire. 1 adult female evacuated and called 911. Firefighters made entry under heavy fire conditions and located 2 adult males, both perished. Fire is out and currently in overhaul. Fire is being investigated by SCFD and State Fire Marshal. pic.twitter.com/3E3kkcTTt5— SCFD PIO Media (@scfdpio) March 17, 2019
