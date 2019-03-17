  • Father, son killed after house fire near Longwood, firefighters say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A father and son died in a house fire in Seminole County early Sunday morning.

    Firefighters arrived before 6 a.m. at the home on Nicole Lane, in an unincorporated area of Longwood.

    Related Headlines

    First responders with Seminole County Fire Department, Longwood Fire Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Offices secured the area and had the fire extinguished soon after their arrival.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Firefighters said they went inside the home under “heavy fire conditions” and found the two men inside, but both men had perished.

    A woman inside the home evacuated and called 911, firefighters said.

    The State Fire Marshal and Seminole County Fire Department are investigating the incident.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories