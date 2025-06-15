Father’s Day Forecast: 90s, Rain Chances Rise Near Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Father’s Day is looking hot. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-90s. Rain chances will be higher near the coast.

The heat index today could reach between 95 and 100 degrees for all of Central Florida.

The best chances for rain in our area today will begin around 2:30 to 3:00 p.m. near the coast.

If you live further inland, the best chances will occur in the earlier part of the evening.

Severe weather is not expected, but cannot be ruled out. If you see a stronger storm, the main impact will be 40 mph wind gusts.

The dry conditions are contributing to this heat, and we won’t see many changes over the next week regarding afternoon highs.

