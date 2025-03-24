FBI on higher alert after string of attacks against Tesla cars, dealerships

ORLANDO, Fla. — The FBI is urging people to be on alert amid a string of attacks against Tesla cars and dealerships.

Some locations have been targeted by fires and vandalism tied to growing backlash over the involvement of Elon Musk with the federal government.

Edmunds says trade-ins for Tesla’s have tripled compared to this time last year.

“For most people, the average consumer, taking the hit on the depreciation of a relatively expensive electric car by selling it just to prove a point is not something that they’re in the business of doing,” said Brian Moody with Kelley Blue Book.

Tesla’s stock price has also fallen.

Last week, Musk told his employees that the company is dealing with a bit of stormy weather, but encouraged them to hold on to their stock.

