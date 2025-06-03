FBI to meet with Pulse survivors, victims’ families next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The FBI plans to meet with Pulse shooting survivors and victims’ families next week in Orlando.

This is as dozens of survivors and victims’ families are in Orlando for the Remembrance Ceremony on the 9th anniversary of the tragedy.

Some--not all--are choosing to walk through the Pulse nightclub as the city opens the building up before its demolished. The city plans to build the permanent memorial at the site.

The FBI says it will cover roundtrip travel and hotel stay for survivors and victims’ families for two days next week. The email 9 Investigates obtained isn’t clear about what exactly will be discussed at this meeting, but the FBI did state “this is not an investigative update.”

The agency writes in the emails to survivors and families, “This is an opportunity for you to ask any outstanding questions as the FBI will be closing our case in the future.”

This meeting is limited to the families and survivors. The public and press won’t be allowed in. The FBI says in the email this is to protect survivors’ and family members’ privacy and safety.

Those planning to attend the meeting are required to submit any questions they have for the investigative team in advance. They must fill out a form, and it’s up to the FBI investigators on if they answer. They’re also allowed to bring one support person with them.

The FBI didn’t release any other information.

