F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen reopens in Orlando’s Hourglass District

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pizza and pasta lovers, rejoice.

F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen is back open in Orlando’s Hourglass District more than a year after the restaurant closed to move into a new building.

The Italian restaurant closed temporarily in April 2022 to move about a block away to its new location at the corner of Primrose Drive and Curry Ford Road.

They reopened with limited seating as of Monday.

You can click here for their menu and more information.

