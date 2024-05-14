FDA warns some packaged baby food contains potentially toxic metals

WASHINGTON — Parents with newborn babies may want to listen to this new warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA is warning that some packaged baby food contains potentially toxic metals.

However, there is now a push in Washington, D.C. to pass the “Baby Food Safety Act of 2024.”

It would give the FDA authority to test baby food for contaminants.

Right now, there is no testing requirement for that food.

So now, the FDA commissioner is asking Congress to make testing mandatory.

The bill would also hold manufacturers accountable by adding standards for what’s allowed in baby food.

