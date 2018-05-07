FDLE: Body discovered in DeLand that of missing Mount Dora girl

DeLAND, Fla. - A partially decomposed body discovered in DeLand last month is that of a 16-year-old Mount Dora girl, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.
Police said Justis Garrett's body was discovered by a group of joggers along Gasline Road on April 18. Garrett hadn't been seen since her mother dropped her off at Mount Dora High School on April 13.
She was supposed to ride the bus home after school, but she never showed up. Her mother reported her missing the following day.
Investigators said they called Garrett's cellphone, but it was turned off.
Police said there were no incidents that would have prompted Garrett to run away.
FDLE have just confirmed that the body found April 18 along Gasline Rd in DeLand is Justis Garrett. Details at 5 on Eyewitness News.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/WwRI9i8wUk— Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) May 7, 2018
