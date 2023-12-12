FDLE: Boy, 12, missing in Davenport

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for your help to find a missing boy.

The agency issued a Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Mason Miller.

Officials said he was last seen in Davenport, in Polk County.

READ: 2023 school report cards: See the highest and lowest scoring in Central Florida

FDLE described Miller as:

5 feet 5 inches tall

Black hair

Brown eyes

Please share!



A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Mason Miller, a W/H male, 12-yo, 5'5", 100 lbs, black hair and brown eyes, last seen in Davenport, Florida. If you have any information on this child, please contact the @PolkCoSheriff at 863-298-6200 or 911. pic.twitter.com/ESLpIkSEoc — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 12, 2023

Anyone with information on where Miller might be is asked to call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group