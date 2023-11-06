FDLE issues missing child alert for Stacy Rangal-Gomez

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert out of West Palm Beach for 13-year-old, Stacy Rangal-Gomez.

Rangel-Gomez, was last seen in the area of the 1560 block of 63rd Avenue South in West Palm Beach, Florida.

She was wearing a red shirt, black pants, and black shoes and has a piercing on the left side of her nose.

PLEASE SHARE! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Stacy Rangel-Gomez, a white-Hispanic female, 12 years old, 5'5", 140 lbs, black hair & brown eyes, last seen in West Palm Beach. If you have any info, please call @PBCountySheriff at 561-688-3400 or 911. pic.twitter.com/XxDPodIvp8 — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 4, 2023

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400 or 911

