FDLE issues missing child alert for Stacy Rangal-Gomez

By WFTV.com News Staff

FDLE missing child alert Stacy Rangel-Gomez, 13, missing from West Palm Beach. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert out of West Palm Beach for 13-year-old, Stacy Rangal-Gomez.

Rangel-Gomez, was last seen in the area of the 1560 block of 63rd Avenue South in West Palm Beach, Florida.

She was wearing a red shirt, black pants, and black shoes and has a piercing on the left side of her nose.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400 or 911

