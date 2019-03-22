  • FDLE: Missing child alert canceled after Bonita Springs toddler found safe

    By: Kelly Healey

    BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a missing child alert Friday after a 2-year-old Lee County boy was found safe. 

    The FDLE had said it was searching for Brodi Zuniga, who was last seen in the 10000 block of East Terry Street in Bonita Springs. However, late Friday morning, Brodi was found safe.

    The circumstances surrounding the child's recovery have not been released. 

    Authorities believed Brodi might have been with Serio Zuniga, 36, but that informatino has not been confirmed.

     

