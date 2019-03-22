FDLE: Missing child alert canceled after Bonita Springs toddler found safe

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a missing child alert Friday after a 2-year-old Lee County boy was found safe.
The FDLE had said it was searching for Brodi Zuniga, who was last seen in the 10000 block of East Terry Street in Bonita Springs. However, late Friday morning, Brodi was found safe.
Related Headlines
The circumstances surrounding the child's recovery have not been released.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jennifer Kesse: Missing woman's family settles lawsuit against OPD
- Woman sexually battered during home invasion, Orlando police say
- Tyson recalling 69,000 pounds frozen chicken strips
- Watch: Seafaring raccoon rescued while swimming in Sarasota waters
Authorities believed Brodi might have been with Serio Zuniga, 36, but that informatino has not been confirmed.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}