FDLE: Missing child alert for one-month-old girl from Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a one-month-old girl.
Sundara Florence was last seen in the 900 block of SW 62nd Terrace in Gainesville. She was wearing a pink onesie with cupcakes on it, FDLE said.
FDLE said she may be with Cornelius Florence, 28, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark-colored gym shorts.
The two may be traveling in a gray Chevrolet Impala, FDLE said.
FDLE said if you see them, do not approach. Call 911, FDLE or the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 352-367-4000.
