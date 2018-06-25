  • FDLE: Missing child alert for one-month-old girl from Gainesville

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    • Missing one-month-old girl: Sundara Florence
    • Last seen on SW 62nd Terrace in Gainesville
    • Wearing a pink onesie with cupcakes on it
    • May be with Cornelius Florence, 28, in a gray Chevrolet Impala

    GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a one-month-old girl.

    Sundara Florence was last seen in the 900 block of SW 62nd Terrace in Gainesville. She was wearing a pink onesie with cupcakes on it, FDLE said.

    FDLE said she may be with Cornelius Florence, 28, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark-colored gym shorts.

    The two may be traveling in a gray Chevrolet Impala, FDLE said.

    FDLE said if you see them, do not approach. Call 911, FDLE or the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 352-367-4000.

    Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News as details come in.

    Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories