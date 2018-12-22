FDLE finds missing 1-year-old, 8-year-old out of South Florida

STUART, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a missing persons alert for two children out of South Florida.
The two children—a 1-year-old and 8-year-old boy—were last seen along SW Glen Crest Way in Stuart, according to a missing persons alert.
The children may be in the company of a 33-year-old woman, the alert said.
They are believed to traveling in a 2017 green Dodge Journey with a Florida tag, according to the alert.
Please share this post!— FDLE (@fdlepio) December 22, 2018
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Alan Phillips and Riddick Alexander. pic.twitter.com/nL6NBUXh5X
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}