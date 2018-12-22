  • FDLE finds missing 1-year-old, 8-year-old out of South Florida

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    STUART, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a missing persons alert for two children out of South Florida. 

    The two children—a 1-year-old and 8-year-old boy—were last seen along SW Glen Crest Way in Stuart, according to a missing persons alert. 

    The children may be in the company of a 33-year-old woman, the alert said. 

    They are believed to traveling in a 2017 green Dodge Journey with a Florida tag, according to the alert. 
     

