FDOT: Colonial Drive closed at I-4 until Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Colonial Drive will be closed under I-4 until Tuesday morning due to bridge work, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
FDOT posted a notice of the closure Sunday after crews closed the road earlier in the afternoon.
Patrol cars stationed at intersections near the closure will help direct traffic, officials said.
Bad weather could delay or change the length of the closure, officials said.
As a result of the closure:
- Eastbound State Road 50 traffic will be detoured south to eastbound Livingston Street.
- Westbound State Road 50 traffic will be detoured south to westbound Robinson Street.
- Northbound Garland Avenue will allow for turns onto westbound State Road 50 only.
- The eastbound I-4 on ramp from northbound Garland Avenue, north of State Road 50, will be closed. Drivers can use the eastbound I-4 on ramps from Amelia Street or Ivanhoe Boulevard.
- Westbound I-4 on ramps from State Road 50 are scheduled to remain open.
"It is for continued work on the new section of bridge near SR 50," said Steve Olson, FDOT spokesman.
