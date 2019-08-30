FDOT crews focus on preparing equipment along I-4 ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction crews with the Florida Department of Transportation are readying equipment along I-4 in preparation for heavy winds and rainfall from Hurricane Dorian.
Crews have been preparing to make I-4 safe for drivers after the storm passes. Workers have been removing barrels and barricades along the highway so they won't be blown around.
Crews are also checking areas that could be vulnerable to flooding and erosion.
Larger equipment -- including trucks, bulldozers, pumps and generators -- are also being checked and fueled ahead of the storm.
After the storm passes, FDOT said that crews will inspect the construction sites and equipment for damage to begin cleanup.
The goal is to get construction back up and running for the I-4 Ultimate Project as soon as possible.
