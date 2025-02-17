FDOT focused on improving railroad crossing safety

ORLANDO, Fla. — Train crashes are becoming a more common sight in Central Florida.

A Brightline train crashed into a car in Malabar last week. Witnesses on the scene said the railroad crossing arms were down when the driver moved onto the track.

Channel 9 was given a first-hand look by train engineers who explained the Florida Department of Transportation is taking action.

Videos released by Brightline and others show just how violent and dangerous these crashes can be.

FDOT says 88% of crossing incidents are driver behavior issues like stopping on the crossing and going around the gates.

