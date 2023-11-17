FDOT focused on safety as busy holiday travel season begins

SANFORD, Fla. — Many are putting their final plans together before embarking on Thanksgiving travel.

AAA says millions of people will be hitting the roads this year for the holiday.

It could also be one of the highest Thanksgiving numbers it has ever seen.

Channel 9 was invited to visit the Florida Department of Transportation’s management center in Sanford to get an inside look its operation.

Officials said the key focus is always safety with so many people on local roads.

